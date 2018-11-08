The Webb City Gringos expand the family business to Joplin

— 64804 – Bottom line we need to know when we will get to enjoy delicious Gringos in Joplin again? Not sure yet!

Anissa has worked for Gringos 26 years. The last 10 years as an owner as she and her husband, Chris bought the Webb City Gringos in 2008, which they still own and operate. It’s the only original Gringos and located on South Madison.

We stand on the exact spot with the Parrish family in Joplin on west 26th where they will be breaking ground in the next few months to build the new Joplin Taco Gringos location.

It’s the entire block that used to be home to Irving Elementary school until the 2011 tornado. The 300 bk west 26th between Wall Ave and Pearl Ave.

This will be their second location and an extension of their family. “This is the next generation,” mom, Anissa says as she smiles and turns towards her two young adult children, Kayla and Cam. “This is really our family business.”

Dad, Chris tells us that this Joplin Gringos will have a spacious dining room. However 70% of their business is drive thru, so the new building design they will have two drive thru’s.

Mom, Anissa says, “both drive drive thru’s will go the same direction. You can have a passenger side order or a driver’s side order. So the husbands who get the order wrong? They don’t have to anymore, the wives can order, because they are ordering from the passenger seat.”

Dad, Chris, lays out the plans for us visually in our video saying, “the entrance will be on the west on Pearl Ave, and the exit will be on the east onto Wall Ave so it’s not as confusing.”

What else will be new? There is still something Joplin News First won’t reveal fully, but a hint? It’s in the name of a new menu item created by their son, Cam.

“It’s called the Gabacho Nacho, it’s a chicken nacho with jalepeno peppers,” both Chris and Anissa say the sentence weaved together. Weaved together, sort of like their family and business.

Gabacho, that's an interesting word.