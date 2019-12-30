The Way of Salvation Light Display draws 15,000 cars through holiday season

CARTHAGE, Mo. — As the holiday season comes to a close, a southwest Missouri town takes the time to reflect on one of their annual traditions.

The Way of Salvation Light Display in Carthage has been tradition for more than 30 years.

The dazzling light display brought out about 15,000 cars between Thanksgiving and Sunday.

Every year, coordinators look to switch up their displays, from anything to Biblical depictions to Santa and his reindeer.

Timothy Tran of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer says, “We’ve had rain, we’ve had ice. But this year we had pretty good weather. So we had a good number of cars come in, especially during the weekends.”

Preparations are already being made for next year to add even more lights.

The drive-thru display will be open until New Year’s Day.