JOPLIN, Mo. — Even Joplin’s tiniest trick or treaters dressed up today, thanks to some creative costumes.

Babies in the NICU at Mercy Hospital Joplin were sporting a number of different outfits.

Little Ophelia Barely tips the scales at one pound, but was a ballerina for the day.

Twins August and Safe teamed up as a Ninja Turtle and pizza, while nearly three week old Julia was a strawberry.

“It’s very stressful for our parents to be in the NICU anyway, and then you come to holidays and it’s their first Halloween. And they all want to dress their kids up. So we try to give them a little bit of normalcy and a little bit of fun to a very stressful time for them,” said Kathy Schoech, Mercy Joplin Women’s & Children’s Services.

Another preemie was dressed as a popular snack, Marianna was “Dippin’ Dots.”

Many of the costumes were donated, thanks to the efforts of students at “Liberal High School”.