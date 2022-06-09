SENECA, Mo. — A Seneca nonprofit is one of many in Southwest Missouri to receive grant funding out of Springfield.

The Seneca Food Pantry is benefitting from a $1 million investment from the Ozarks Food Harvest.

In fact, its Capacity Building Grant will help more than 70 local nonprofits.

The money in Seneca will go towards expanding the pantry’s efforts of providing food to families in need in Newton County. It’s earmarked some of the money for a new freezer, the rest will pay for more food.

“We will be able to help more people in this community and help those with food insecurities better than we have in the past because we will have the capability of storing that food, and when we can store food, we can feed more people. We are hoping that the grant we received for the food will get us through close to a year,” said Russ Ginger, President, Food Pantry Board Of Directors.

Last year, the pantry served more than 2,000 individuals.

Other local recipients of the grant funding include the Boys and Girls Club in Joplin, Lafayette House, Crosslines in both Joplin and Carthage, and About Our Kids in Lamar.