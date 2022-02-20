WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Rotary Club of Joplin is giving back to local organizations.

Sunday afternoon the rotary club hosted its “Wine Pairing Party” at Just A Taste in Webb City.

They help several organizations every year by giving out grants.

“It all goes back into the community and rotary is very very active in communities across the world. Our goal is to help others and we focus on children, we focus on polio, we focus on peace. We really have a desire and mission to keep our communities safe,” said Vicky Mieseler, Rotary Club of Joplin President-Elect.

They plan on hosting this fundraiser again in the future.

If you would like to donate to the rotary club of Joplin click here.