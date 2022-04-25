CARTHAGE, Mo. — Spouses aren’t the only members of the family that suffer when a member of the military dies in action, so do the children they leave behind.

That’s why the widow of a soldier killed in action has formed an organization designed to help young adults. It’s called “The Precious Legacy” and it was started by Amber Eidem. Her organization brings together children who’ve lost parents that were in the military, and not just those who’s parents passed away on the battle field. She says those young people have a shared set of experiences that other people their same age, that haven’t suffered that kind of loss, can’t identity with.

“We focus on young adults of 19 to 24 year olds, they’re in their prime time of developing life skills and we don’t want to make sure they’re not doing it alone,” said Amber Eidem, Founder, The Precious Legacy.

She says there are programs through the military that help grieving children cope with their loss, but she says those programs only go up to the age of 18.

