Pool opens up to canines and their families

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Aquatic Center is going to the dogs.

The Aquatic Center opened up to canines and their families this evening (8/15).

The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation hosts this event every year.

It’s the last night the pool will be open, before it’s all drained tomorrow (8/16).

But, before being emptied, nearly fifty dogs of all shapes and sizes enjoyed the last swim of the summer season.

“I like them coming down to Parks and Rec. and just enjoying the water with us. You don’t get to see a lot of the dogs all together unless your down at Schlanger enjoying the dog park, so it’s nice to see them in the water just having fun and splashing around,” said Sydnie Crawford, Manager of the Pittsburg Aquatic Center.

For more than six years now, Pittsburg Parks and Recreation has put on a free doggie swim at the Aquatic Center.