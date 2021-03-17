The Pallet Place in Joplin sells overstock, returns and more, all for $7 and under

JOPLIN, Mo. – Owned by a local mother and son, The Pallet Place, located at 1202 E 15th St. in Joplin, offers inexpensive everythings. The items come from popular, big-name retailers and are either overstock, seasonal or returned merchandise.

Each item is under $7, tax included, and the cost depends on the day of the week. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, every item is $7. On Monday and Tuesday, every item is $5. And on Wednesday and Thursday, every item is $3.

The Pallet Place adds new merchandise daily so you never know what you’re going to find. You can find designer brand items, items worth hundreds of dollars and hidden treasures – all you have to do is dig.

“It’s fun to dig and find something that is a treasure to you,” said co-owner Sherry Harrison.

From clothes, jewelry and home supplies to electronics, tools and books, the store has something for everyone.

Courtesy of The Pallet Place’s Facebook



Owners Sherry and Chris Harrison opened The Pallet Place, located next to Big R’s, in December of 2020. They are dedicated to offering “the best deals in town.”

“Anything you could imagine comes in. Anything from clothes, food, rice cookers, pillows, bedding, everything… And for 7, 5 or 3 dollars, you can’t beat it,” said Harrison.

The Pallet Place is now open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

To stay up to date on the latest deals, visit The Pallet Place’s Facebook.