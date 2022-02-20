DIAMOND, Mo. — The Boy Scouts of America Ozark Trails Council is looking for funding to save its properties.

One of its properties is the Frank Childress Scout Camp in Diamond.

The Ozark Trails Council will be contributing more than $2.2 to the Survivors Compensation Trust.

The money would be used to settle a lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts Association.

The council has several options to raise the money including fundraising, selling property and removing unrestricted dollars from its endowment fund.

“Childress Camp has been here for the last 60 some years it was donated by the Childress family to the Scouts. And it has been used continuously since then and it continues to develop and grow. And its a great place for the youth to come out and learn a lot of outdoor skills and leadership and its just a perfect place for us to safely execute the Boy Scout outdoor program,” said Eric Degruson, Frank Childress Properties Committee Chairman.

Over the next year the Ozark Trails Council will raise money for its endowment fund.

If they raise enough money it will avoid the sale of any properties.