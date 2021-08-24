The Neosho Parks Department is getting a new office building

NEOSHO, Mo. — It will soon be out with the old, and in with the new in Neosho.

The Neosho Parks Department currently uses the old 1943 water system building, near the square, as its office.

Vehicles and tools are stored in a connected building. But neither are ADA compliant — there are also numerous cosmetic issues.

The plan is to fix things through a 160 thousand dollar renovation project.

“We’re preparing it for dismantling. We’ve already started some dismantling now, but we’re trying to have it hopefully in the next couple weeks have it completely down and have it ready for the construction of our new building,” said Ricky Balls, Neosho Parks Supervisor.

The hope is to have the new building ready by the first of the year.