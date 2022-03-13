NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho is upgrading a vital piece of equipment.

The Neosho Fire Department purchased a new 2023 custom fire engine back in December 2021.

The new engine is costing the city more than $719,000 and is being paid for through the half cent sales tax for public safety that passed in 2020.

Right now the department has two engines and the new truck will be replacing a 2000 model, which will serve in a backup role.

“To have backup trucks are really important for us. They are mechanical they are just like any other piece of equipment they’re gonna break things are gonna happen and we are gonna have to send them to the shop and we need to have backups. If we don’t have a backup we can’t look at people and say we can’t respond because we don’t have a truck. We need to be responsible and try to make sure we are taken care of,” said Chief Aaron Hauk, Neosho Fire Department.

Chief Hauk says they are anticipating a 18 to 24 month wait for the new engine.