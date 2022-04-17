DIAMOND, Mo. — The National Park Service is kicking off a new wellness challenge in Missouri on National Park week.

The challenge is presented by “Healthy Parks Healthy People” and is focused on physical wellness, learning wellness and mental wellness.

The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond is one of seven national parks in the state that are offering this new challenge.

“It’s a way to get hopefully more people out at the parks to have an opportunity to explore the park. We were the first national park dedicated to an African American. We are also the first national park dedicated to somebody other than a President and the first national park that was dedicated to a agriculturalist. We tell his story struggles and triumphs and his journey,” said Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide.

National park week will wrap up with art in the park at George Washington Carver National Monument on Saturday.

The event is free and will have hands on workshops, and painting for kids, which will run from 10a.m. until 1p.m.

To learn more about that program and the wellness challenge click here.