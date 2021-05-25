The Most Excellent 80’s at Joplin Business Expo

JOPLIN, Mo. — Neon t-shirts, scrunchies and mullets are all part of the latest networking effort for local companies.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual business expo with the theme “The Most Excellent 80’s.”

Technology firms and candy shops are set up next to banks and schools.

Organizers say the face-to-face experience is still one of the best ways to interact, especially after a year of COVID-19 protocols.

“We haven’t been able to have as much person to person interaction,” said Erin Slifka with the Joplin Chamber. “And the value of word of mouth marketing and person to person connection is so important to building a business.”

The business expo hosted its members-only day today through 7:30 at the Downstream Pavilion.

It’s open to the public tomorrow from 10 to 2. Admission is $5 and free for children five and under.