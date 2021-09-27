The Missouri State Highway Patrol advises drivers to be aware of deer during the fall season transition

JOPLIN, Mo. — As we switch from summer to fall — a change in behavior for the thousands of deer that inhabit the four state area could affect your drive to and from home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that deer are more active this time of year for a couple of reasons.

First, it’s mating season, and secondly, hunting and crop harvesting result in those animals going into areas they usually aren’t in, including roadways.

So, slow down and proceed with caution, especially around streams and wooded corridors surrounded by farmland.

At night, drivers can also watch for deer eyes reflecting from headlights to give enough time to react and avoid hitting the deer.

Show-Me State drivers hit more than 36 hundred deer last year, and resulted in the death of five people.