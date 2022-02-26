JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Democratic Party spent the afternoon getting to know its members in Jasper County.

This afternoon the Missouri Democrats held a town hall at the Joplin Public Library.

The party spoke about its plans and goals for the future and two U.S. Senate hopefuls were in attendance.

Jewel Kelly recently filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat and Tim Shepard is planning on filing for the U.S. Senate race.

Kelly and Shepard spoke to the group about their background and plans if they are elected into office.

“I hope one that they will have a clear understanding of what we as a party are doing. How committed we are doing the hard work in partnership with them and others. To be able to get folks out to vote and to help inform and educate them about the issues on the ballot and the candidates that are seeking their support as well,” said Randy Dunn, Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director.

The event closed with a question and answer session with the candidates.

The Missouri Democratic Party is hosting five more town halls and they are focusing on rural parts of the state.

