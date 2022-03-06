PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Historical Society needs help identifying World War II veterans.

Bonnibel Sweet was the owner of a drug store on the Pineville square from 1929 to 1978.

When World War II started sweet gave anyone going off to war a silver dollar, and in return they gave her a photo.

Last year Sweet’s grandson donated the album of sweet’s 130 veterans to the historical society.

Only 13 of the veterans had names listed, and now the historical society is working to identify them all.

“She was kind of a surrogate mother to men and women as they grew up in Pineville and McDonald County.

Some of their photos were snapshots of places like Alaska. Because in World War II there were a lot of veterans that were sent to Aleutian Islands because there was great fear that Japan would attack the United States through Alaska,” said Lynn Tatum, Board Chair of the McDonald County Historical Society.

The Executive Director of the McDonald County Public Library is in charge of the project.

If you recognize any of the veterans contact Hazel Sheets at the McDonald County library at 417-223-4489.

For more information on the project click here.