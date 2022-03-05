JOPLIN, Mo. — A descendant of Langston Hughes was in Joplin showing off artifacts from the poet and his family.

This morning the Joplin Public Library hosted the “Still Here: Langston Hughes Family Museum.”

The Langston Hughes Cultural Center and Post Art Library contacted Marjol Rush-Collet who is the Executive Director and curator of the traveling museum and is Hughes cousin twice removed.

She spoke about the history behind the pieces and answered questions.

Every piece in the collection is at least 100 years old, and features family photos, heirlooms and what could be considered Hughes most prized possession, his typewriter.

“If typewriters could talk could really tell a story. It is so old. It’s a Corona Typewriter that was before Smith and Corona merged to make typing machines. That was the typewriter that he took around the world with him starting in 1926. And he probably typed his first poem on that,” said Marjol Rush-Collet, Langston Hughes cousin twice removed.

The library had refreshments on hand to celebrate Hughes birthday, which was in February.