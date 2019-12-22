The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking for public input

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s help in what road projects they should work on over the next four years.

KDOT is in the process of developing their statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The purpose of the initiative is to create a list of roadwork projects, regardless of how much they cost, that could be funded over the next four years.

The principles of the program are to preserve Kansas’ Highway System, improve the safety of travel, and support economic growth in the state.

