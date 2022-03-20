JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is kicking off its monthly event in Ewert Park.

The Joplin Street Revival” hosted their first “Worship at the Park” this year.

Today the Victory Faith Center Pastor prayed and Second Generation Band performed.

Worship at Ewert Park started back in 2020.

“The church as a whole to minister to people in the park and to be here for them. We’ve seen a lot come out of drugs we’ve seen them turn their life completely around. And we’ve just seen a lot of things expire out here in the park and people healed and saved and set free,” said Pastor Susan Gallaway, Victory Faith Center.

They plan on holding monthly concerts at Ewert Park until October.