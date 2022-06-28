JOPLIN, Mo. — The school district is also getting new software to streamline the enrollment process for students.

Tonight, the school board approved the Tools-4-Ever Student Account Provisioning program.

It will help the district enroll students faster and get them online quicker.

“A lot of our systems talk so we want to make sure they’re able to get into email and have access to other services in the district based on their email address and so on, and identifiers. There are so many programs and things we have. Active Directory works to make sure we get all this coordination done for what students need access to,” said Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent for Operations

The program costs more than $20,000 and is being paid for through the district’s technology budget.