JOPLIN, Mo. — The sharing of music and culture could be heard today in Joplin.

The Joplin Native American Flute Circle gets together once a month to share their beautiful wooden flutes.

Local flute maker Joel Loftin constructs several different kinds of flutes made out of various types of woods, like Spanish cedar and birch wood.

Members come from all over the Four States to circle up and play different tunes on different styles of flutes.

“Each flute is tuned to a specific key, by the way. This one’s in the key of A. And – (plays the flute),” said Joel Loftin, local flute maker

“With all the diversity in the world going on right now, this is a way that we can all connect and put aside our differences and just enjoy time together,” said Bonnie Severn, member, Flute Circle.

And anyone is welcome to join the circle.

Members meet at the Unity of Joplin on the first Sunday of each month at 4pm.