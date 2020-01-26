The Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police Department battle it out for a good cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire and Police Departments go head to head in a game of basketball all for a good cause.

On Saturday, hundreds of people came out for the 3rd annual Guns & Hoses benefit.

The basketball game brings out the community to see their hometown heroes in action.

Organizers say it also gives people a chance to see both groups as real people out of the uniform.

All proceeds from Saturday benefit Bright Futures Joplin.

John Boyd, Organizer Guns & Hoses, says, “Bright futures helps the felt needs of the kids. So, let’s say there is a student that needs food, clothes, or whatever. We can actually put those things together through our business partners, through our faith based partners, and we can actually fulfill those needs.”

Guns and Hoses typically raises about $12,000 for Bright Futures Joplin each year.

With the community’s support, the organization hopes to continue the local tradition for years to come.