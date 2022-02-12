JOPLIN, Mo. — The Empire Market is celebrating its fourth annual Paris week.

This morning the market was filled with unique items like crepes, macarons, wine and Valentine’s day treats.

New vendors were at the market for the event and families could enjoy fresh fruit that was dipped in a chocolate fountain.

“It’s extra exciting it just kind of gets more people out to the market. Maybe people who aren’t here on a weekly basis or maybe have never been here before to see this type of event. It brings them in the doors and then they can kind of see other stuff we have going on every week every Saturday,” said Lindsay Gagnon, Empire Market Director.

The next event at the market will be goats in the garden on March 5.