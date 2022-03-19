JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market held one of its most popular events.

Today was the market’s 3rd annual chili cookoff.

The community had the chance to sample six different chilis that were entered into the contest.

“This was a way to have something between the holidays and the warmer months that people can look forward to and get excited about. It’s also not a very big part of the growing season so we don’t have as much produce and things like that. So this is a way to bring people in,” said Lindsay Gagnon, Empire Market Director.

All the money raised from the competition is going towards helping build a commercial kitchen inside the market.