JASPER, Mo. — The Jasper R-5 school district is beautifying the front of its campus.

The district installed seven benches that will represent each branch of the armed forces.

The benches were purchased by a Donors Choose Project and will plaques will be installed on each bench.

The district also purchased three new flag poles, which are sitting in the middle of the benches and will have the Jasper flag, Missouri flag and the United States flag.

The upgrades have been in the works for the past six months and are part of the district’s strategic plan.

“We want our school district to look good. We are getting rid of our old sign that had to be changed manually. We are putting in a digital sign that was funded by private donations. That’s going to be in the center of this we basically put in the center of campus. behind that will be the seven benches and three new flags,” said Dr. Eric Findley, Superintendent of Schools.

The new sign will be installed next month and is being paid for by donations.