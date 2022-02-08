JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve all seen numerous stories in recent years about wildfires across parts of the Western United States.

Firefighters are being pushed to the limit when attacking massive flames.

One firefighter said he sees firsthand the physical and mental toll it takes.

“Whenever it gets closer to the urban interface and gets close to their livelihoods, it puts a lot of stress on us. We want to do the best we can but sometimes it’s not safe for firefighters. That’s when it starts to take a toll on a lot of the guys,” said Levi Clymer, Firefighter Paramedic with Wildland Firefighting.

Clymer has spent the last fifteen years fighting wildfires throughout the United States. He is a firefighter and paramedic with Wildland Firefighting and a Medical Unit Leader for the Northern Rockies Team One.

“Sometimes we are in a very remote location, where maybe our priorities is saving sage-grass habitat out in Nevada. Or it could be something closer like the Cameron Peak fire in Colorado last season, a year ago this last summer. It got into more of an urban interface environment where you are having that risk of people losing houses, property, livestock.”

Clymer is a firetruck driver at the Rogers Fire Department in Arkansas, and uses his vacation days to respond to wildfires.

“You are working 16 hours a day, seven days a week, for two weeks and then you may get two days off and return for another two weeks depending on how your assignments are set up. It’s just that cumulative fatigue of the work, physical exhaustion, and mental exhaustion,” said Clymer.

His job is to prioritize the firefighters’ mental and physical health.

“Whenever we see, whether it’s a mental toll or physical toll, they’re in really rough ground where we see them being beaten down by the terrain we do everything we can. Talking to the safety officer saying this group has been absolutely hammered, they’re worn out, they either need to move to some other area or take a little bit of a break.”

Over the years he has seen a shift in the importance of mental health.

“Used to, the fire service was where the guys that go in, we save the day. We are rough, we are tough, we get the job done then we go home. You don’t talk about your problems. That thought has transitioned over the last several years; that we are people, we have problems, too. Whether it’s stress from home, stress from work, stuff we see on the job, and it’s okay to talk about it,” added Clymer.

One of those resources is Ozark Center.

“Research shows that about 7-37% of first responders, regardless of firefighting, paramedic, or law enforcement will develop some Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome during their entire career,” said Debbie Fitzgerald, Director of Crisis Services at Ozark Center.

Fitzgerald says warning signs can be insomnia, oversleeping, nightmares, or flashbacks.

“You may be not enjoying the work at all anymore, even if you had a slow day at work and it was a great day. You aren’t finding that fulfilling, it may be time to talk to someone who has expertise in this area,” added Fitzgerald.

The 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline For First Responders is 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” TO 66746.