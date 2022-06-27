JOPLIN, Mo. — 80 million students, that’s the impact the Pell Grant Program has made at colleges and universities across the country.

Now, it’s hitting a big anniversary. Pell grants are turning 50 years old.

That’s helping students in higher ed just about everywhere, but especially in the Four States.

“It’s probably the biggest decision that I’ve made throughout my entire life at the moment,” said Kyler Terry, Incoming Freshman.

Diamond High School graduate Kyler Terry is talking about going to college, and how to pay for it.

“College is a little expensive. Any help, scholarships that we’ve gotten have been very helpful, and hopefully, financial aid will be able to help as well,” said Terry.

He’s hoping for financial aid, like a Pell Grant, one of many, many students applying for funding.

The Pell Grant is need-based and depends on other factors like the number of classes you’re taking.

“Based on their enrollment level, whether they’re full-time or part-time, it’s kind of on a scale that’s set by Congress each year,” said Becca Diskin, Director for Financial aid, MSSU.

Diskin points out that Pell Grants have made an even bigger impact at Missouri Southern.

Nationally, it’s estimated that 40% of students qualify.

“I think at least close to 50% of our students are Pell Grant eligible. We live in a corner of the Midwest that does predominantly have a lot of low-income families and some suppressed incomes and so, that certainly helps our students be able to afford college knowing that they’ve got some support from the federal government,” said Diskin.

But even with 50 years in the books, Diskin is already looking ahead to the next round of funding.

Students can start applying in October to qualify not just for the Pell Grant, but for all college scholarships and grants.

“Pell Grant isn’t one of those first come first served dollars but the State of Missouri Grant is. We have supplemental grants from the federal government that work in a little more limited way and so everybody filing the FAFSA early is the best way to qualify for the most money available,” said Diskin.

Pell Grants are not a loan so they do not have to be repaid by the student.

The total amount per student can change year to year. For the upcoming school year, it’s nearly $6,900.