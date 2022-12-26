PITTSBURG, Kan. — What better way to spread cheer than capturing pictures of sweet sleeping newborns? Babies born a few days before Christmas at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg were dressed up and photographed.

Volunteers at the hospital hand-made themed outfits for the newest arrivals at the Labor and Delivery Unit. The outfits were themed as Santa, a snowman, and a reindeer.

Rachel Johnson, a registered nurse in the Labor and Delivery unit, photographed the bundles of joy. The photos were given to the parents as gifts.