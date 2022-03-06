GROVE, Okla. — People are preparing for the kickoff of summer at an annual event in Grove.

Today was the last day for the “25th annual Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show” at Grove Civic Center.

Boat enthusiasts got the chance to purchase boats and campers on site and met with dozens of vendors throughout the four states.

“It drives a lot of business our way. We have a lot of great relationships here in the Grove area and surrounding area. A lot of people come see our beautiful camp ground and float with us,” said Drew Daniel, Big Elk Floats and Camping.

“Grand Lake is a big dog out of Oklahoma. Just talking with the people we are getting our name out there.

We like that and maybe on Fourth of July weekend when Grand Lake is too busy they’ll come visit us,” David Gates, sells Trifecta Boats at Pelican Point Marina

The Grand Lake Association Executive Director estimates around 2,000 people attended this year’s four day show.