FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Gordon Parks Museum celebrates 110 years of art and activism in Fort Scott.

To mark the occasion, the museum hosted a wide range of free activities for visitors.

Bill Martin, the diversity archivist for the “Langston Hughes Cultural Society”, gave a lunchtime presentation about the friendship between Gordon Parks and Joplin-Native Langston Hughes, birthday cake included.

The museum also screened two films directed by Parks, “The Learning tree” and “Leadbelly”.

Visitors even learned about photography in a workshop with New York-based Veretta Cobler.

The celebration is all about sharing Gordon Parks’ legacy with new people.

“He spoke for others who could not speak for themselves with his photography. He is truly a one-of-a-kind renaissance man who self-taught and was so driven to create wonderful things that he has given to us. And we want to his story to be alive for generations to come, and to continue the tribute in honor of Gordon Parks,” said Kirk Sharp, Executive Director, Gordon Parks Museum.

Parks was born in Fort Scott in 1912. He passed away in 2006 at the age of 93.