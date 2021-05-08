The Fast and the Furriest Drift 5K Run and Walk held Saturday in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society had their own version of Fast and the Furious Saturday – it was just a little hairier.

The Fast and the Furriest Drift 5K Run and Walk took place in King Jack Park in Webb City.

Proceeds raised from the run will go to the shelter to help it provide medical care and support to the nearly 10 thousand homeless pets in the area.

With the shelter entering one of it’s busiest times of the year, it says now was the perfect time to host the run.

Tianna Fisher, Joplin Humane Society Shelter Services Manager, says, “Right now is puppy and kitten season, so we have anywhere from 10 to thirty puppies and kittens at a time coming through our doors almost on a daily basis.”

Anthony Howard came in first place for the race overall, and he was shortly followed by Henry who was the first dog to finish.