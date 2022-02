DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s office is working on developing community partnerships.

This week the sheriff’s office is holding two open meetings to interact with community members.

The meetings will give the community a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday at the American Legion in Kansas, Oklahoma at 6pm.

The second meeting will be held on Thursday at the Cleora school gym in Afton at six pm.