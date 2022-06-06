JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s official, a Joplin company builds The Coolest Thing Made in the Ozarks.

The battery made by Eagle Picher Technologies that powers the mars rover Perseverance was nominated for a competition called The Coolest Thing Made in the Ozarks.

It’s a story we first brought you in April after the company was nominated.

At the time, it had made the top 16 in the regional competition.

“That got narrowed down to four, and during the event, the people that were in the room got to vote on those four to determine who was going to be the leader, so I felt like we were in pretty good shape based on the product. I mean, we’re absolutely sending stuff to Mars. That’s kind of an amazing feat,” said Ron Nowlin, Senior V.P. Aerospace Systems.

This is the first year for the award. It’s sponsored by the Springfield Business Journal.