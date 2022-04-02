JOPLIN, Mo. — The community came together to help preserve one of the oldest cemeteries in Jasper County.

This morning 35 volunteers came out to Peace Church Cemetery for its annual spring work day.

Volunteers picked up tree limbs, rocks, leaves and moved dirt to level graves and set stones.

The cemetery was established in 1840 and is the final resting place of nearly two dozen veterans.

“The state does not provide for the maintenance of abandoned cemeteries. Kansas does, but Missouri doesn’t. So its up to individuals to get together and make sure loved ones that have been buried in cemeteries like Peace Church that the cemetery is maintained.” said Jim Beeler, Peace Church Cemetery Caretaker.

They are looking for volunteers to mow the cemetery every two weeks.