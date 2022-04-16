DIAMOND, Mo. — A local national park is giving the community a dose of the great outdoors.

Today George Washington Carver National Monument held outdoor events for national Park Prescription Day.

The goal of the event was to get people out enjoying nature.

The morning kicked off with a ranger led tour on carver trail where guests learned about George Washington Carver’s life.

“It’s part of who Carver was. It’s part of him because this is where he was born and where his love for nature, science and learning all started. As well as out on our trail something can be refreshing and recharging because it’s so peaceful sometimes out there. That you just can relax and enjoy nature and being in the natural world,” said Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide.

The event wrapped up with yoga in the park and tai chi.