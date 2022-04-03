JOPLIN, Mo. — The community came together today to enjoy live music in Landreth park.

Hundreds of people came out today for the first Community Fest in Landreth park.

Six bands performed on stage throughout the day and food trucks and vendors were on hand selling a variety of items.

“Today we are just taking the day as an opportunity to make this a community event to bring people together to have conversations and spend time with one another. We want Joplin to get better and get where it needs to be I believe interacting with each other in a positive way like this is a first step we need to take,” Jon Thomas Buck, Organizer.

Families could also enjoy games like cornhole.