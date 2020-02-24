The City of Neosho is Creating a Trout Season Tradition

Catch-and-keep trout fishing season is coming soon and the City of Neosho wants to celebrate.

The public is invited to come to Hickory Creek in Neosho’s Morse Park on Sunday, March 1st at 6:30 A.M. to witness an official kickoff.

Neosho Mayor William J.P. Doubek will mark the occasion with a starter gun fire at the Spring Street Bridge location at Morse Park.

“It’s kind of a best-kept secret that the Hickory Creek is a White Ribbon trout fishing stream. It has the same classification as Bennett Springs and Roaring River State Parks,” says Neosho’s Public Relations and Events Coordinator, Tim Cox.

The White Ribbon trout stream flows through the entire length of Morse Park in Neosho. It’s home to Brown and Rainbow Trout as well as Bass.

“It’s another exposure for the city and the amenities that we have. We need to show others what the City of Neosho has to offer.”

Anglers of all ages are welcome. Any Missouri resident between the ages of 16 and 64 must own a fishing permit unless they qualify for any of the exemptions listed at the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

If fishermen want to keep the trout they catch, they must pay a $10 trout permit. No additional permit is needed to catch-and-release trout. The season occurs from March 1 through Oct. 31.

To purchase a fishing permit, click here.