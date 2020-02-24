The City of Neosho Gets Ready for Bluegrass Showcase

The City of Neosho is partnering with In Sane Marketing Solutions of Granby, Missouri in hosting the fourth annual Neosho Bluegrass Showcase on Saturday, February 29th.

Eleven regional and local bands are coming to Neosho’s Civic Center at 109 West Main Street to play 45 minutes sets for those in attendance. The lead singer of Roving Gamblers is emceeing the event.

All proceeds go towards the funding for Neosho’s annual Big Spring Bluegrass & BBQ event at Big Spring Park on Saturday, August 1st.

“We got some new bands here, we got some young bands in the group and we got some bands that have been around for quite awhile,” says event coordinator Paul Richardson.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided on-site by the Neosho Newcomer’s Club as well as band merchandise. During the event, guests of all ages are allowed to come and leave the facility.

“The goal is bring people into town, hear the music and get the Neosho experience.”

Below is a list of performers and times:

Tickets are available on the day of the showcase at the Neosho Civic Center.

Adult Tickets:

$6 per morning or afternoon session

$10 full day wristband

Senior Citizen Discount:

$5 per morning or afternoon session

$8 full day wristband

Kids 12 and under are free.

More information about the event can be found at www.neoshomo.org or call (417) 451- 8050.