The city of Miami will soon implement electric vehicle charging station

MIAMI, Okla. — Electric vehicle charging stations will soon be available for use throughout the city of Miami.

These stations will be suitable for those who have electric cars to safely plug in at select sites downtown.

There will also be stations at the Travel Information Center for visitors entering the state of Oklahoma from Missouri as well.

Executive Director of Miami’s Visitor Bureau Amanda Davis says electric vehicle charges are a part of a growing trend in cities nationwide.

Amanda Davis, Executive Director Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “As we learn more and more about people that travel, I think about having those amenities and having things available. As a destination, you always want to try to set yourself a part. You want to have something here in Miami or Ottawa County that people don’t have in other places.”

Davis adds Miami’s Holiday Inn Express also recently added electric vehicle charging amenities on their site, so she sees it moving forward in the region.

The new charging stations will be located throughout Miami in the next few weeks.