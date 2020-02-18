The City of Granby Continues to Fundraise for a New Dog Pound

Granby residents are working together to change their small town dog pound into a new and modern facility.

The Granby Police Department owns and runs the pound but donors and volunteers help with animal care and shelter maintenance.

Last year, 75 dogs spent a night at the pound. With winter’s frigid temperatures, volunteers want to change the living conditions for the dogs in the pound.

“We try to work hard to not have any dogs in there when it’s really, really cold because it can kill them. If it’s bad outside, I will take them to my home,” says dog pound volunteer, Catherine Jackson.

The wired structure has no electricity and its water supply is from a garden hose. It does meet state requirements and can give the dogs their basic needs but funding is limited.

“We gotta make sure our animals are taken care of. We know better. They’re living things. I wouldn’t put my pet down there.”

So far, Jackson has raised more than $5,000. She was able to organize a silent auction and host a photoshoot for dogs. More than 50 items were donated to the auction from local businesses including gift certificates from JJ’s Restaurant on Main Street in Granby.

“We’re a small town, I get that. Since the city can’t afford it and we don’t have designated tax, I think it’s great someone wants to fix it,” explains Patti Farmer, owner of JJ’s Restaurant.

For several years, the restaurant has placed a collection box for customers to put change in. The funds from the box are donated to several organizations including Granby Miners Museum, Joplin Humane Society and Faithful Friends Animal Advocates. Currently, the donations are going towards Granby’s shelter.

“We don’t work for tips here so a lot of people will put the tip to the dog pound,” explains Farmer.

Jackson says she would like the facility to be built behind Granby’s Police Station. The indoor-pound would have 6 lanes for the dogs to stay in as well as an outdoor area for the dogs to use. The estimated cost of the shelter will cost more than $12,000.

The building will also be used as a safe space for cats to be spayed or neutered. A Granby resident named Penny Shore has been helping Jackson collect donations as well as control the cat population in Granby. According to Shore, there are about 350 feral cats in Granby.

Farmer says, “A lot of people in our community have a lot of differences but this is something everybody seems to get behind. It’s something that everybody can support.”

“We won’t give up. We are going to keep on until it’s a reality,” Jackson declares.

To donate or learn how to become a volunteer, you may visit the Friends of the Granby Dog Pound website or Facebook page.