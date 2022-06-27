CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage is looking for a new place to take animals it finds on the streets.

The city could not come to an agreement with the Carthage Humane Society for animal intake so the Carthage Public Safety Committee agreed to work with the Joplin Humane Society.

The city picks up an average of 360 animals every year, and will now work on a new contract with Joplin.

“Due to rising expenses across the board for any business, the same applies to the humane society and we all understand that they did ask for a budget increase. Unfortunately, the city was not able to meet their request so there was no new contract signed between the city and the humane society,” said Bill Hawkins, Carthage Police Chief.

The contract for the Carthage Humane Society expires in the middle of next month.

The City council will have final approval on the new agreement with Joplin.