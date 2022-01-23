The Carl Junction Police Department is purchasing new equipment

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Police Department is purchasing two new vehicles.

The department is purchasing an Animal Control Code Enforcement pickup and a Police SUV patrol vehicle.

Last week the Police Chief ordered the vehicles which cost more than $60,000.

“Police duty is hard. they go on emergency runs, a lot there’s a lot of idling. We normally wouldn’t look at ordering vehicles for another two to three months. However I got notified by one of the dealerships that Ford expects to cutoff all orders for police vehicles in two to four weeks if not sooner. So that moved our timeline up,” said Mark McCall, Carl Junction Police Chief.

Chief McCall says with the current shipping delays the vehicles will be delivered in 30 to 36 weeks.