The Boxmasters, featuring Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew POSTPONED at Downstream Casino Resort

Current tickets remain valid for the rescheduled show

QUAPAW, Okla. — The Boxmasters concert scheduled for August 28th at Downstream Casino has been postponed.

The band released the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be canceling the next ten day’s shows after the touring party was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID. We will continue the tour after we confirm that everyone is healthy and safe.”

The Boxmasters

The concert has been rescheduled for October 7th. Current ticket holders may use their tickets for the new dates.

The Boxmasters is a sixties-influenced rock n’ roll band that fuses the British Invasion’s familiar tones with touches of southern California rock to create a sound of their own distinct, novel style. 

