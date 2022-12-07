JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization needs your help to take advantage of a matching grant.

Like most nonprofits, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri in Joplin holds a year-ending fundraising campaign.

This year, the stakes are even higher than in years past thanks to a $10,000 matching grant from an un-named donor.

“Up till this point we’ve raised about $4,500 to match that $10,000, so we’re still needing about $5,500 before the end of the year, and of course, those are tax deductions,” said Jen Black, Executive Dir., Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

Black says the organization now has a staff of about 20 people that administer 18 different programs to residents in 18 different counties in Southwest Missouri.