JOPLIN, Mo. — Some target shooting raised money for a special cause today. The Joplin VFW Post 5-34 and the Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles joined together for the 75th Annual Turkey Shoot Fundraiser.

Participants fire shotguns at boarded targets, and winners are determined by who gets a BB closest to the target’s crosshairs.

This event raises funds to purchase food for veteran Christmas baskets. These Christmas baskets include everything for a good Christmas dinner, like full turkeys, potatoes, pies and more.

“And we try to get, something for that size of a family. So, if there’s only four people in that family, we try to buy for a family of four. If there’s six, then we buy for a family of six. If there’s just two, then we buy for a family of two,” said Bruce Redden, Post Commander, VFW Post 534.

Volunteers will begin assembling Christmas baskets on Thanksgiving.