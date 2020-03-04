The 13th Season of the First Thursday ArtWalk In Joplin is Almost Here

The First Thursday ArtWalk in Downtown Joplin begins tomorrow, Thursday, March 5th. Several artists will be showcasing or demonstrating their artistic talent at nine locations.

“This is supporting downtown, supporting the arts and giving you an opportunity to have original art at an affordable rate,” says First Thursday ArtWalk Founder and Director Linda Teeter.

The locations can be found on the “ArtWalk Venues” map below:

A link to the map is here.

This year marks the event’s thirteenth season. To celebrate, Teeter created a “lucky thirteen” drawing. For those who grab an “ArtWalk Venues” map, at any of the nine locations, may sign their name and phone number on it and drop it into the “Pot O’ Gold”. It will be located in the window of the Urban Art Gallery at 511 Main Street. The thirteenth person picked in the drawing will receive a gift certificate from a local venue and be able to enjoy dinner or appetizer and drink.

“We wanted to engage the audience and have a fun time. The thirteenth year is a lucky year. We survived twelve and it was hard but hopefully, we are around another twelve and maybe beyond.”

The purpose of the event is to bring artists to the Joplin community, expose their original artwork and teach children they can make a living as an artist.

“Art to me as an artist is being able to create. As someone who buys art, it’s the ability to own something that is a piece of someone else. As an artist when someone buys my work, I realize they have chosen to let a piece of me in their home perhaps for the rest of their life and for generations to come. It’s a very special miracle.”

Eight new artists will be featured at the event including Deborah Reed. This will be her first solo show in Joplin at the Urban Art Gallery. It’s called “Explorations“.

“Her next showpiece will display in Spain. I think it’s a great opportunity for the locals to see her work now.”

Other never-before-seen illustrations will be at Infuxn at 530 Main Street and Club 609 at 609 Main Street. Artist Nancy Daniels will be displaying her works called “Inspiration Du’Jour” at Club 609.

Eleven artists will be at the “Artisan Market Space” at 611 Main Street. The displayed pieces include jewelry, paintings and photography. The “Artisan Market Space” will change to another location next month.

There will be a variety of musical performances. The musicians are paid from donations.

First Thursday ArtWalk takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th in Downtown Joplin. It is free for all ages. All artwork on display is for sale.

More information can be found here.