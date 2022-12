Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on December 2 at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Commerce

COMMERCE, Okla. — Authorities have released the victim’s name who died in a Thanksgiving Day house fire.

Commerce Police Chief Ray Horn confirmed on Friday Leanna Janette Mustain died on Nov. 24.

The one-story rock-veneer residence on North Maple Street was partially engulfed by the fire when firefighters arrived around 9:30 a.m. The state fire marshal said there was no evidence of an explosion, foul play or any criminal activity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.