TEI expanding Joplin location

JOPLIN, Mo. — A power generation company is expanding their Joplin location.

Thermal Engineering International (T.E.I) is constructing a new 18,000 square foot building. The addition comes after a large surge in the nuclear power industry.

With the market now as big as it is TEI says they don’t have a facility to accommodate for the demand.

T.E.I Director of Marketing Communications Jennifer Pasquariello says because Joplin has been good to the company over the year, so it was a no brainer add to their Joplin facility. The new addition will also bring many new jobs to the community.

Jennifer Pasquariello, Director of Marketing Communications:

“The thought of building in Joplin that will be bringing in more jobs to the area, we’ve had great success there, very supported by the community and key to us is being built in the U.S.A.”

The addition will add 60 employees such as welders, plasma operators, heavy lift operators and more.