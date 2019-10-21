Teenager rolls car multiple times on Cedar Road

(64836) — RURAL CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday evening a few minutes after 6:20 PM, a single vehicle crash occurred on Cedar Road just west of CR 130.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Trooper M. Cook states the 2008 Honda Civic was westbound, “crested a hill and became airborne, crossed the center of the roadway and began skidding. Then it finally traveled off the roadway and overturned multiple times.”

Car was driven by a 16-year-old Carthage juvenile who suffered minor injuries.

There were two passengers. A 14-year-old Carthage juvenile suffered serious injuries. And 17-year-old Anthony Riner of Carthage suffered moderate injuries. Riner was the only one restrained.

All three were transported to Mercy Joplin.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and Carthage Fire Department assisted.