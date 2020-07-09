Teen Killed in SE Kansas Crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks. — A teenager is killed in a two-car crash in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11:00 AM Wednesday on U-169, at mile market 26.6.

A car failed to yield to a van going north at an intersection, causing the van to hit the car in its front right door.

A 15-year-old occupant of the car, Devin Thurman, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old driver of that car had serious injuries, a 13-year-old passenger also had serious injuries and a 5-year-old passenger had minor injuries. They were all also taken to a local hospital.

All the people in that car are from Rockwood, Tennessee.

The driver of the van involved had minor injuries, and did not need to be hospitalized.

